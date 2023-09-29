

OTTAWA - The military is permanently removing Col. Leif Dahl from his post as commander of Canadian Forces Base Trenton a month after he was charged with weapons offences.

Ontario Provincial Police say they charged Dahl on Aug. 25 after he was seen shooting at protected wildlife from a boat in Quinte West, Ont.

Police allege Dahl threw two firearms into the canal, which their dive team recovered, and they have charged him with obstructing police.

He also faces a charges related to hunting without a license and careless use and storage of a firearm.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

The military temporarily replaced Dahl in August, but has now named Col. Leighton James the commander of 8 Wing Trenton .

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.