

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Peel District School Board has issued layoff notices to nearly 200 secondary school teachers in the wake of the provincial government’s decision to increase some class sizes.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson announced last month that the average class size in Grades 9 through 12 will increase from 22 students to 28 students while average class sizes in Grades 4 through 8 will go from 23 students to 24 students.

At the time, Thompson said that “not one teacher will lose their job” as a result of the changes but in a statement provided to CP24 on Wednesday the Peel District School Board confirmed that the layoff notices it has issued this spring are at least partly due to the change to class sizes.

So far, 176 elementary and 193 secondary teachers with the Peel District School Board have been informed that they will no longer have permanent positions after Aug. 31.

“These are a result of changes to class sizes, cuts in local priorities funding and other reductions in funding,” a spokesperson for the board said.

The Toronto District School Board has said that it expects the changes to class sizes to ultimately result in a reduction of 216 elementary school positions and 800 secondary school positions.

Premier Doug Ford’s office, meanwhile, has said that the changes to class sizes will result in the elimination of 3,475 teaching positions across the province, all through attrition. The savings from the elimination of those positions is expected to total $851 million over four years.