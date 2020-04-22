

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have charged the alleged driver of a Mustang seen doing numerous loud, rubber-steaming donuts at the intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets on Monday night.

An Instagram video posted on Tuesday night shows a black Ford Mustang squealing around the pavement, as several people approach from the sidewalks to take close-up video.

The car does several revolutions before a police cruiser is seen speeding south on Yonge toward the intersection, prompting the driver of the Mustang to head south on Yonge.

Toronto police spokesperson Connie Osbourne said they became aware of the incident at 10:12 p.m. Monday.

“Officers became aware of a man performing “donuts” and a short pursuit did take place,” she said.

A black vehicle was seen in the video blocking the northbound lanes of Yonge Street at Dundas.

On Wednesday evening, police said the driver, 21-year-old Amidulla Baluch, was arrested.

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, mischief endangering life, flight while pursued by a peace officer, drive motor vehicle on a highway while performing a stunt, and careless driving.

Baluch is scheduled to appear in court on April 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call 52 Division.