A man has been charged after five puppies were found abandoned, including one that was dead, in a river in Niagara Falls late last month.

On Dec. 28, at noon, Niagara Parks Police Service officers were notified by members of the public about the abandoned puppies discovered in the "frigid" river waters near Niagara River Parkway and Edgworth Road.

“They were visiting from out of town, had parked their car in a nearby parkette and heard the puppies when they stepped out of their vehicle,” police said in a Dec. 29 news release.

The visitors rescued the puppies and brought them into their vehicle to warm them up while waiting for officers. Police said “one of the puppies had already succumbed to the elements.”

The four remaining puppies – three males and one female – were transferred to the care of Niagara SPCA and Humane Society. They are believed to be of Shar-Pei breed and are six to eight weeks old.

Meanwhile, police launched an investigation into the puppies’ abandonment, and they have since learned that there were actually seven puppies left behind in the river that day. Police said the two missing dogs remain unaccounted for.

As a result of the investigation, police were able to identify a suspect and executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a home in Niagara Falls.

Police have arrested and charged 63-year-old Mario Sid Silva with four counts of willfully cause unnecessary pain/suffering or injury to an animal and one count of kill animals other than cattle.

He was held in custody pending a video bail hearing.

In an update on Thursday, police said the four surviving puppies were “doing well and gaining weight.”

“While there are plans to adopt out the puppies to a good home, they will be remaining in the care of the Niagara SPCA till they reach an adoptable age,” police said.

They continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.