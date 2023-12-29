Toronto police have charged a woman in connection with alleged threats made against a person during a demonstration in North York earlier this week.

Police said 58-year-old Nicole Ziegler from Thornhill was arrested on Thursday and charged with uttering threats/death or causing bodily harm.

The arrest was made after police asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect wanted in the Dec. 24 incident that occurred near Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue.

Police said one person was demonstrating when an unknown individual approached them and allegedly became verbally aggressive.

They further allege that the individual made several threatening gestures at the victim, causing them to fear for their safety.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.