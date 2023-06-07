York Regional Police have arrested three people in connection with a home invasion and a shooting in Keswick, in the town of Georgina, last month.

On May 28 at around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the Queensway South and Morton Avenue area. Upon arrival, officers learned that two victims were in a vehicle when they noticed a suspect vehicle following them.

Police say an occupant of the suspect vehicle fired a shot at the victims’ vehicle but no one was hurt.

Several hours later, at around 12:30 a.m. on May 29, officers responded to a condo building located on Queensway South for another weapons call after the primary suspect in the initial shooting allegedly entered an apartment armed with a handgun.

Upon arrival at the address, officers took the suspect into custody, and a handgun was recovered.

Police say that through investigation, the suspect was linked to a home invasion that occurred the previous week on May 23, when police were called to a residence on Lake Drive South shortly after 2 a.m.

“The complainant reported that two suspects were trying to get into the residence and had fired shots at the home,” police said in a press release.

“The suspects were unsuccessful and did not gain entry to the home. They fled from the residence on foot prior to police arrival.”

The main suspect in all three incidents has been identified by police as 30-year-old Ryan Green, of Georgina. He is charged with attempted murder using a firearm, robbery, and multiple other firearms and weapons charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Holly Draper, of Coldwater, was arrested in connection with the initial shooting incident only. Draper is charged with several offences including attempted murder using a firearm and other firearms related offences.

A third suspect, 29-year-old Bree-Anne Scholz, of Georgina, has been arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm in connection with the May 23 home invasion.

Police believe the incidents to be targeted and say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

“The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to come forward,” police said in the release.

“Investigators would also like to speak with anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage that might assist in these investigations.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, the Hold-Up Unit, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.