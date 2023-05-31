Police have released a video that shows a driver travelling at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of Highway 401, south of London, Ont.

In the 26-second clip, which the OPP West Region posted on social media late Tuesday afternoon, a motorist operating a dark-coloured sedan is seen speeding on the right shoulder of the highway.

Several vehicles were on the 401 at that time.

“Oh my god. That dude’s driving on the shoulder. He just did like a buck-forty down the shoulder … by everybody,” says a woman inside the vehicle that caught the act on dashcam.

The OPP said a 20-year-old male driver from Petrolia was pulled over and charged with several Highway Traffic Act offenses.

Elgin OPP received “multiple traffic complaints” about the incident, they said.

“We all have somewhere to be, but drive safe so we can all reach our destinations!,” police said.