Hamilton police have laid 22 charges in connection with the two protests held in the city on Sunday.

Police say 20 people gathered at Hamilton City Hall for an anti-lockdown protest. A pro-Palestinian demonstration was also held in the area and was attended by 1,000 people, police say.

The events, police say, violate public health measures. Ontario is under a stay-at-home order that prohibits outdoor organized public events and social gatherings with people not in the same household.

As a result, police charged eight people who participated in the anti-lockdown protest and 12 at the pro-Palestinian demonstration.

The two organizers of the protest in support of Palestinian people were also charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police say they will continue to review the pro-Palestine demonstration, given the large crowd in attendance. They added that further charges may be laid.

Similar protests were also held in Toronto on Saturday.

Toronto police said Sunday that three people were charged after incidents at the two events.