Peel police say three people are facing charges in connection with a “Canada-wide scheme” that involved hundreds of counterfeit cheques being deposited into fraudulent business accounts.

In a news release, Peel police said the deposits were made between February and April 2024 and the total dollar loss is believed to be more than $250,000.

“Peel Regional Police is working with other law enforcement agencies across Canada to identify more incidents and potentially more suspects,” a news release issued by the police service read.

Harkomal Grewal, a 35-year-old man from Brampton, and Aviraj Salota, a 26-year-old Niagara Falls resident, have been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of uttering forged documents.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a third suspect, identified by police as 48-year-old Brampton resident Syed Kirmani.

“Anyone with information on Syed's whereabouts or this investigation is asked to contact the Fraud Bureau by calling 905-453-3311 ext. 3335,” Peel police said.