Police have charged two individuals with manslaughter after an incident at Toronto General Hospital back in the spring.

Police say that two security guards were working at the hospital on May 11 when they got into a physical interaction with a patient.

The patient, identified as 43-year-old Danielle Stephanie Warriner, went into medical distress during that interaction and was then pronounced dead on May 27.

Police began a sudden death investigation the next day but months went by without an arrest.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police confirmed that they have now charged two individuals with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Amanda Rojas-Silva, 42, of Stouffville, and Shane Hutley, 35, of Brougham, were both arrested on Nov. 30.

They are scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Dec. 15.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the University Health Network declined to comment on the case, given the fact that it is now before the courts.

They did, however, share a statement that was sent to all staff last month.

In it, University Health Network President and CEO Dr. Kevin Smith expressed his “deepest condolences” to Warriner’s family.

He said that when all of the investigations are completed, hospital officials “will offer to meet with the family to go over what we have learned, the recommendations from the investigations, and the actions we must take in response.”

“To have this happen while Ms. Warriner was a patient in our hospital is disturbing and distressing to everyone – and the impact of the loss to her family is devastating,” he said. “On behalf of UHN’s Board of Trustees and Senior Management Forum, we offer our deepest condolences.”

Police say that their investigation into the incident is ongoing.