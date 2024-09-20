Police have arrested 16 people who they allege stole more than $600,000 worth of “high-valued items” as part of a large-scale organized retail theft across the Greater Toronto Area.

York Regional Police announced Friday the result of its investigation into the thefts, which they dubbed Project Spartan. They said officers investigated suspects between Oct. 2023 and Jul. 2024.

In some instances, the suspects, working in groups, would walk into a store, allegedly steal numerous merchandise – most often those with high value – and walk out.

“Occasionally, suspects would resort to threats of violence, either verbally or by brandishing a weapon if approached,” police allege. They added that the suspects intended to resell the stolen items.

Police claimed the suspects were responsible for $623,852 in retail thefts.

As a result of several investigations, 16 people were apprehended, and police said that all were out on release orders during their arrests.

Investigators laid a total of 1,538 charges, more than half of which were for failing to comply with a release order. One suspect, a 46-year-old Toronto man, is facing 154 criminal charges, including 133 counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The LCBO, which collaborated with police in the investigation, said in a statement that its partnership with law enforcement “is critical in holding criminals accountable – even after they have left the store.”

The Home Depot of Canada, which also worked with investigators, echoed the same sentiment: "By working together to effectively mitigate organized retail crime, we can focus more on what truly matters—delivering exceptional customer service and giving back to the communities we serve.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information to call them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.