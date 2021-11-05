Charges have been upgraded against a 32-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in North York last month.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bartor and Clayson roads, in the Wilson Avenue and Highway 401 area, just before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Police said a man driving a Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed struck a stopped Nissan Maxima in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Maxima, a 49-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Altima driver fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to locate and arrest him following a search.

Police announced on Oct. 26 that the driver, 32-year-old Anthony Brown, was charged with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

On Friday, police said Brown is now facing upgraded charges of failing to stop after an accident resulting in death and dangerous operation causing death.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).