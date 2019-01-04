

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario's chief coroner is assembling an expert panel to review the suicide of nine police officers across the province in 2018.

Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer told CP24 in an email on Friday morning that his office has already contacted all affected families and police services about the review and are in the process of “obtaining all the relevant records.”

He said that the panel members have not yet been selected as their work isn’t likely to begin until the “late spring.”

“The purpose of the review is to identify any issues/trends/patterns present in these nine deaths with goal to identify potential intervention or prevention opportunities to reduce further deaths,” Huyer said. “Areas that will be included in the focus of the review include Operational Stress Injury/PTSD, mental wellness, intersection with the health care system and wellness strategies currently in place with the different police services.”

Huyer did not reveal which forces the officers who died from suicide in 2018 belonged to, however a report in the Waterloo Region Record indicates that one of the deaths that will be reviewed involved an officer with Waterloo Regional Police.

The launch of the expert panel comes four months after the Ontario Provincial Police forced announced that it would conduct an internal review of member suicides in the wake of three officers taking their own lives over a three-week period.

At the time, OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes said that while there are programs in place to address mental illness among officers, police forces “need to do more.”

“There are serious gaps and barriers that require further examination, review, and evaluation with a goal of augmenting this foundation piece that we’ve developed over the years,” he said.