

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A three-year-old child is dead and another child was critically injured after they were both struck by a car in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.

Toronto police say the two kids and a man were crossing a street in the area of The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road, east of Highway 427, just after 11 a.m., when the children were struck by a vehicle.

A three-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other child was taken to SickKids Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they are at the scene and the intersection is closed to all traffic.

Const. David Hopkinson said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and was later taken to hospital for treatment.