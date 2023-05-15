A nine-year-old child has been hit by a "significantly" impaired driver who crashed into a school playground north of Toronto, police say.

The child was playing near Beckett Avenue in Markham around 8:35 p.m. on Sunday when they were struck by a black Mitsubishi SUV.

Police said the speeding vehicle drove onto the school property, crashed through a gate of the playground and hit the child.

The suspect then drove around the school property without making any attempt to stop or help the child, police said.

The child was treated for minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

Shortly after, police said they were called to another incident involving the same vehicle. Police said the driver stuck a tree on a residential property on Winston Castle Drive in Markham.

The 45-year-old driver was found unconscious behind the wheel with the engine revving, police said. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and the suspect was extricated from the car and taken into custody.

Police said the driver was taken into hospital where he blew "significantly" over the legal limit.

Toronto resident Gffrizio Murriel has been charged with failing to stop after an accident and dangerous operation and impaired operation. The charges have not been proven in court.

"As per Ontario law, anyone charged with impaired driving has their driver’s licence immediately suspended for 90 days and has their involved vehicle impounded for seven days," York police Sgt. Clint Whitney said in a news release Monday. "Impaired driving continues to be an unacceptable and avoidable problem."