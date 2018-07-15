

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 12-year-old boy has been rushed to a hospital in Toronto after being pulled from the waters of Lake Simcoe in Barrie.

Emergency crews were called to Splash On Water Park on Lake Simcoe, at around 5:15 p.m.

Barrie police said the boy was pulled from the water by bystanders and then brought to shore by lifeguards.

The child was taken to a hospital in Barrie and then rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto in serious but stable condition.

Toronto police said the child was being rushed to hospital via emergency run and asked vehicles along Highway 400 and Avenue Road to prepare to give way.

Barrie police are investigating the incident.