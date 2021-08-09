BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Tuesday rejected Canadian Robert Schellenberg's appeal against a death sentence for drug smuggling.

Schellenberg was detained by Chinese authorities in December 2014, charged with drug smuggling in January 2015, and sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment in 2018.

In 2019, the Dalian Intermediate People's Court in China's Liaoning province re-tried Schellenberg, who had appealed his original 15-year prison sentence, and decided on execution.

More to come...

