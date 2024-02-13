Mayor Olivia Chow says she will support a motion to grant Toronto police the full funding increase they were seeking for this year after the budget she initially put forward trimmed the increase by $12.1 million.

The Toronto Police Services Board had approved a budget in December that sought a $20 million increase (1.7 per cent) for the police this year.

The budget Chow put forward several weeks ago still included an increase for police, but shrank it to about $8 million.

The move spurred a strong public campaign from Toronto police, and the police union to reverse the move, with both warning that service levels would be affected.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, a day before the budget goes to council, Chow said that she has "had many promising conversations” with other levels of government about the cost of policing in Toronto over the past few weeks.

“These conversations are ongoing and have been very promising,” Chow said in her statement. “This has allowed me to support a motion to provide an additional allocation to the Toronto Police Services Budget that will match the request of the Toronto Police Services Board.”

Chief Myron Demkiw had said that the reduced increase would jeopardize the force’s ability to properly meet service levels and would create staffing shortages down the road.

“In speaking with Chief Demkiw, we have mutually recognized the need to reduce response times, develop a plan for staffing, and we will both actively seek further support from other orders of government,” Chow said in her statement.

A number of councillors had indicated that they would challenge the allotment for police in the budget.

Chow had said previously that she would not use her strong mayor powers to ram through the budget, and would rather seek consensus from council.

More to come…