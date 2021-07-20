City staff will begin clearing an encampment at Alexandra Park in the city’s downtown core today after issuing trespass notices more than a month ago.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the City of Toronto confirmed that this morning, trespass notices that were issued at the park, located near Dundas and Bathurst streets, on June 12 are being enforced this morning.

The city says there are between 28 and 35 people currently living at the park.

“All individuals experiencing homelessness in this encampment… are being offered safe, indoor space, with access to meals, showers and laundry, harm reduction, physical and mental health supports, and a housing worker,” the city’s news release read.

“Occupants will be given time to pack two bags of belongings to take with them. All other belongings will be collected and stored for up to 30 days for future pickup. There are more than 60 structures on-site, including tents and makeshift structures.”

The park will be closed today and the city says Toronto police will be on scene to “ensure the safety of encampment occupants, city workers, and the public.”

“The City remains focused on providing a human services response to encampments and peaceful, voluntary referrals for people sleeping outdoors to safer, indoor accommodation,” the statement continued.

The city came under fire last month for enforcement activities during the dismantling of an encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

On June 22, shelter administration, private security, and police officers, some clad in full riot gear, showed up at the west-end park to remove about 25 people living in tents and other structures.

Protesters also arrived to defend encampment dwellers and three people were later arrested after clashes with police.

Nationally-recognized photojournalist Ian Willms, who was documenting the evictions, was also detained, a move The Canadian Association of Journalists referred to as a “complete overreaction.”

Mayor John Tory defended the city’s enforcement activities, telling CP24 that the evictions were “mostly peaceful.”

“I stand by what we have done which is a reasonable, firm, but compassionate way of dealing with this where we offer, and we offer, and we offer ways to take people safely indoors to housing, but there does come a time when it comes to camping in parks, which is unsafe and illegal, where you have to take action,” Tory told CP24 last month.