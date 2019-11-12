

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto public health has issued its first extreme cold weather alert of the season, with the temperature expected to fall to -14C overnight without wind chill.

The move means Metro Hall on John Street will again be open as a warming centre tonight, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa says additional resources will be made available to ensure no one sleeps outside.

“Other services include notification to community agencies to relax any service restrictions, availability of transit tokens in some drop-ins, and additional overnight street outreach,” officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The temperature is expected to hit -14C overnight, with wind chill values making it feel much colder.

The average temperature for Nov. 12 in the city is 8 C, and last year it was 4 C.