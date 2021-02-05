The city has leased the Novotel hotel on the Esplanade and will use the facility as an emergency shelter for the rest of the year.

The city has opened more than 40 temporary shelter sites since the COVID-19 pandemic began as part of an effort to ensure physical distancing in the shelter system.

Twenty five of those locations remain active, providing nearly 2,300 additional shelter spaces.

In a message posted to its website on Friday afternoon, the city said that the Novotel site located at 45 The Esplanade has been leased to act as a “temporary shelter hotel.”

They say that the lease goes until December 2021 “with the potential for extension as public health guidance changes.”

The city says that all of its temporary shelter locations are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and provide wrap-around support for clients.

Some of the temporary shelters have, however, faced criticism from area residents.

This past summer there were a number of protests held after several violent incidents occurred at a temporary shelter at the old Roehampton Hotel in midtown Toronto.

Following those protests, Mayor John Tory and city councillor Josh Matlow wrote an open letter to city staff asking that additional measures be taken to address safety concerns in the neighbourhood, including regular “sweeps of local school grounds for items, including needles.”

The shelter site at the Novotel will be operated by Homes First Society.

