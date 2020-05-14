

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





The City of Pickering is calling for an investigation into the outbreaks and deaths at Orchard Villa long-term care and retirement home as a result of COVID-19.

There have been at least 72 deaths and 225 positive cases of the novel coronavirus among residents at the 294-bed facility operated by Southbridge Care Homes. Another 96 staff members at the facility have also tested positive for the virus.

The motion, passed unanimously by city council at a special meeting on Wednesday, is asking both the federal and provincial governments to investigate Orchard Villa and other “affected long-term care homes, retirement homes, and other congregate facilities.”

“In addition, the motion asks that opportunities be provided for the impacted families to participate,” the city said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

The news comes days after the family of a man who died of COVID-19 at Orchard Villa filed a lawsuit against the facility, alleging negligence and a failure to protect residents.

In the 12-page statement of claim, obtained by CTV News Toronto, the family of former resident Paul Parkes, who died at the long-term care home on April 15, alleges that his death occurred as a “direct result” of negligence and breach of contract.

The claim makes 39 serious allegations, including that the Pickering, Ont. home failed to follow proper procedures to protect residents, failed to properly care for Parkes and failed to communicate with his family about his condition.

Southbridge Care Homes did not respond to CTV News Toronto’s request for comment on the lawsuit.

Orchard Villa is one of hundreds of long-term care homes in Ontario facing an outbreak of COVID-19. Of the 630 facilities in the province, 254 outbreaks have been reported, 185 of which are still considered active.

Deaths in long-term care homes account for close to three quarters of all COVID-19 fatalities in the province.

"The premier has already indicated a willingness to review long-term care facilities, but this particular facility leads the country, as well as the province, in regards to fatalities," Pickering’s Deputy Mayor Kevin Ashe told CP24 on Thursday afternoon.

"So I think it requires a special review of the shortcomings that occurred at Orchard Villa. The time for blame and finger pointing isn’t right now. We really need to get to the bottom of what happened here in this particular facility."

Ashe went on to say that the investigation will look into infection control, the design of the facility and the alleged breakdown in communications with the resident's families.

Orchard Villa responded to the investigation request by saying it takes the responsiblity of caring for residents "extremely seriously."

"Orchard Villa is actively working to combat COVID-19 with our partners at Lakeridge Health and the Canadian Armed Forces, and we are grateful they answered our call for help," Orchard Villa's Executive Director Jason Gay said in a statement provided to CP24,

"This is an unprecedented challenge with an unprecedented impact and we will continue to fight for the safety and health of our residents as the situation evolves."

With files from Miriam Katawazi.