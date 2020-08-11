The City of Vaughan says it is temporarily laying off 1,100 workers due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and declared State of Emergency in Vaughan and the Province of Ontario have impacted City services in a number of unexpected ways, including the temporary closure of City facilities to the public and the cancellation of some programs," a city spokesperson told CP24.

"Due to a shortage of work in some departments caused by these extraordinary circumstances, the City has come to the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily lay off approximately 1,100 employees."

In 2019, the City of Vaughan had the equivalent of 1,768 full-time employees.

It is not clear how many of the layoffs are for part-time workers, but the move appears to impact a large share of the city's workforce.

The city did not say which departments the layoffs would be drawn from or how long they might last.

"The City continues to offer all essential services, including fire and emergency response, waste collection, water/wastewater services, by-law and enforcement services, and the Access Vaughan contact centre," a spokesperson said.