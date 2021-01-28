The City of Vaughan is reopening a number of outdoor amenities, including all of its outdoor ice rinks, after rising COVID-19 case growth in York Region prompted officials to close the facilities earlier this month.

In a news release, the city said staff have already reopened the toboggan hill at North Maple Regional Park and the dog park at Racco Parkway and on Feb. 1, all five outdoor skating rinks will reopen.

“These amenities closed temporarily effective Friday, Jan. 15 in response to rising cases of the virus and people crowding in these spaces while not following public health guidelines around physical distancing and mask usage,” the news release read.

“The decision was made following the Province of Ontario’s stay-at-home order and declaration of a second provincial emergency.”

City officials say these amenities can now reopen as new safety measures have been implemented.

Skating rinks will be open from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily and pre-registration is required.

A provincial public health self-assessment must also be completed prior to arriving at the rinks.

“Following an extensive operational review, and with public safety continuing to be our top priority, the City of Vaughan has adopted a series of enhanced measures that allowed us to responsibly reopen the toboggan hill and dog park on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and City outdoor skating rinks on Monday, Feb. 1, weather permitting,” Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua said in a written statement.

“As we continue to follow the advice of our public health experts and listen to concerned citizens, we recognize the value of physical activity as it relates to mental health and overall well-being. I want to remind residents to follow the rules when using these amenities, so everyone stays safe.”

Skating rinks and other outdoor amenities, including dog parks, remained open in Toronto following the announcement of the provincial stay-at-home order. The city has adjusted the rules for outdoor skating rinks in recent days, barring non-residents from reserving time slots.