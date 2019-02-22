

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city will conduct its first pothole blitz of 2019 this weekend following a number of recent freeze-thaw cycles that officials say have led to an increased deterioration of the roads.

The city typically has about 25 crews out filling potholes on any given day during the winter months but on Saturday there will be 50 crews working up to a 12-hour day at locations across the city with a particular focus on the Don valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway.

According to a news release, the blitz will be the first of several that will be staged between now and April.

Typically, crews can repair up to 4,000 potholes in a single day blitz.

“Potholes are not only a nuisance for motorists and cyclists but they can also be dangerous. This weekend will be the first of several blitzes to come. Our crews will put in long hours, starting very early Saturday morning, to improve our roads and help residents and visitors stay safe and avoid the hassles of a damaged vehicle or bicycle,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

The city has filled about 13,000 potholes so far in 2019 but that number is expected to rise significantly in the coming days and weeks.

The $182 million road repair budget for 2019 includes between $4 million and $5 million to repair potholes. Each pothole costs about $25 to repair, according to the city.