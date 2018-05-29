

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Nearly a dozen Toronto schools could soon play host to a myriad of film and television shoots thanks to a new pilot project that will streamline and expedite a permit process that Mayor John Tory says was previously “too cumbersome” for the fast-moving film industry.

The pilot project, which is scheduled to run until next June, designates 11 Toronto District School Board schools as pre-approved for filming. At those locations, the timeframe for issuing permits will be 72 hours, and there will be special rates for film and television shoots.

As part of the project, co-op placements will also be created for TDSB students, allowing them to get on-the-job training in Toronto’s film industry.

“One of the things that we are told when we meet with people from the industry is that they want us to have more places to make movies and TV shows and they want us to make it easier for them to use those places,” Mayor John Tory said outside Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute, which is one of the schools that will be pre-approved for filming. “This is a direct response to that.”

Film and television shoots at the 11 TDSB schools will primarily be restricted to the summer or on nights and weekends during the school year.

Tory said that the initiative is exciting, as it will benefit the film industry in two different ways. He said that the streamline permit process will give production companies access to 11 schools that are already “very desirable to productions filming in the city” but were previously difficult to actually use due to the complicated permit process.

Secondly, Tory said that the co-op program will help nurture the next generation of film and television industry workers in the city.

“We are helping to build a better and bigger pipeline to feed new talents,” he said. “There is nothing like practical experience and being exposed to the network of people involved in the industry to help these students secure a foothold in the industry.”

Designated staff will help speed through permit applications

As part of the pilot project, designated personnel at the city’s film office will work with TDSB staff, so that permit applicants don’t have to deal with multiple agencies.

Though the scope of the program is limited to 11 schools for now, TDSB Trustee Jennifer Story told reporters on Tuesday that she views it as something that will benefit students across the city.

“The exiting thing for me is that this is the beginning of a relationship between schools and the film industry that I think has even more potential than what is actually included in the pilot project,” she said. “I am really looking forward to what may come going forward.”

Toronto’s film and television industry employs about 30,000 people.

Last year, the industry contributed more than $1.5 billion to Toronto’s economy.

Speaking with reporters at Tuesday’s announcement, Chair of the Toronto Film, Television & Digital Media Board Paula Fletcher said that she expects properties like Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute to now be in real demand.

“This is a gorgeous old school. The number of sets that could be here without much work is quite something,” she said.