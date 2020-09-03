

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city will keep some of its outdoor swimming pools open for an additional week, partly in recognition of the fact that the start of school has been pushed back for many students.

The city’s 56 outdoor pools were scheduled to close for the season at the end of the day on Sunday but the city now says that 10 of them will remain open through Sept. 13.

The decision comes in the wake of the Toronto Catholic District School Board and the Toronto District School Board announcing later than usual starts to the academic year due to COVID-19 — Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 respectively.

"I’m so very pleased that we’ll be extending the outdoor pool season this year. This extension recognizes the new start of the school year for many Toronto children,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release issued on Thursday afternoon. “I encourage Torontonians to take the opportunity to get out and soak up the last moments of summer at the city’s outdoor pools.”

The city’s outdoor swimming pools were kept closed until June 26 this year due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and operated at a reduced capacity all summer due to the need to ensure physical distancing. Swimmers will also limited to 45-minute sessions to allow for more frequent cleaning.

In the release, Tory said that he is grateful to city staff for their efforts in allowing the city to operate the pools “in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.”

He said that their efforts ultimately provided “thousands of Torontonians the needed opportunity to cool down.”

The pools which will be kept open until Sept. 13 are as follows: