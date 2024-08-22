

The Canadian Press





Canada's two biggest railways are preparing to get trains running again after Ottawa said it would step in to end a bitter labour dispute.

Canadian National Railway Co. says it has ended its lockout of workers that began earlier today and is to immediately begin a recovery plan.

The company says while it's awaiting a formal order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board, it made this decision in order to speed up the recovery of the economy.

It says it's satisfied the labour conflict has ended but is disappointed a negotiated deal could not be achieved.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, meanwhile, says it's preparing to restart operations.

It says it will provide further details about timing once it receives an order from the board to impose final binding arbitration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 22, 2024.