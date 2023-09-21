The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has announced that 2023 was its most-attended year ever in operation.

According to the CNE, 1.604 million people visited the exhibition between Aug. 18 and Sept. 4, marking the highest attendance in the event’s history. The previous record for attendance was set in 2015 with 1.601 million attendees.

“Last year, we attributed the impressive attendance in part due to pent-up demand following the pandemic; however, this year is validation that the CNE remains steadfast as one of the most enduring, resilient, and beloved annual events that continues to evolve and resonate with people across generations,” said Darrell Brown, CNE CEO, in a press release. “Despite inflation and challenging economic times for many, we want to thank our patrons for coming out to enjoy the Fair.”

In 2022, over 45 per cent of CNE attendees visited from outside the GTA, contributing to the CNE’s estimated economic impact of approximately $112 million in Toronto and $142 million in Ontario.

“The CNE is an important tradition for so many Ontarians, and we’ll continue to connect and create memories for new audiences each year,” said Brown.