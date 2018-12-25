

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have a widespread search underway for a 74-year-old woman last seen in Scarborough on Monday night.

Toronto police say Shirley Lee was last seen in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue at 9 p.m. on Monday.

She is described as a white female, with a thin build, standing five-feet-three inches tall, with short salt and pepper hair.

Lee was last seen wearing a black winter coat and blue jeans, along with black shoes.

Officers now say a command post has been set up to coordinate the search on Guildwood Parkway.

Police say marine and mounted officers are also helping with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300.