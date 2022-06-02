Voting in Ontario's provincial election is proving to be a headache for more than a few voters as computer issues are causing delays at some polling stations.

A voter named Karolina told CTV News Toronto that she waited 45 minutes to cast her vote and that some people left due to technical difficulties at one Mississauga location.

“I was quite frustrated,” she said outside Cashmere Avenue Public School, near Mavis Road and Dundas Street West.

“Can't believe something like this happening on election day.”

Voting centres in Toronto, including those in the Parkdale--High Park and Toronto--Danforth ridings, appear to be experiencing the same issues.

• Download our app to get alerts to your device

• Sign up to get email alerts from Toronto's Breaking News CP24

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Jo Langham, of Elections Ontario, said these “isolated incidents” are “not affecting the processing of electors.”

A follow-up email from another spokesperson at the agency running Ontario’s election indicated there have been some “last-minute voting location changes.”

“We are encouraging electors to enter their postal code into the voter information service on elections.on.ca, check the Elections Ontario app, or call 1 888-668-8683 before they head out to the polls,” Media Relations Clerk Ebru Ozdemir Erol said.

The following voting locations have been changed:

Those instructed to vote in Mississauga-East Cooksville at Mary Fix Catholic School, 486 Pasiley Blvd. W. should now vote at Cashmere Avenue Public School, 2455 Cashmere Ave.

Those instructed to vote in Toronto Centre at 1001 Bay St. and Opera Place, 887 Bay St. should now vote at YMCA Central, 20 Grosvenor St.

Those instructed to vote in Toronto Centre at Opera Palace located at 887 Bay street are now being instructed to vote at YMCA Central located at 20 Grosvenor Street

Those instructed to vote in Toronto Centre at College View Apartments, 423 Yonge St. should now at the Toronto Metropolitan University Student Centre, 55 Gould St.

Voters across Ontario have until 9 p.m. to cast their ballot.

Langham told CP24 that as of Thursday afternoon all previously reported technical issues had been resolved and all polls are currently open and operating.