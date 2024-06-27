Toronto has seen a staggering 74 per cent increase in gunfire incidents compared to the same time last year and police said Thursday that they have identified some disturbing trends which are contributing to the violence.

"We know that the recent shooting tragedies across Toronto continue to deeply impact our city," Deputy Chief Rob Johnson said at a news conference. "I want to assure our communities that addressing gun crime is a top priority for our service and every effort is being made to prevent shootings and advance our investigations."

Police noted that most of the incidents are firearm discharges where no injuries were reported, and the number of gun deaths so far this year – 24 -- is the same number that was seen in the city by this time in 2022.

Last year, there were just nine, though Johnson called 2023 "an outlier" where there were an unusually low number of shootings. For comparison, there were 17 fatal shootings by this time in 2021, and 21 by this time in 2020.

"We are deploying resources strategically to address these violent crimes and recent arrests demonstrate that our efforts are yielding results," Johnson said.

TPS said they have made 494 arrests for firearms offences and laid 2,242 charges this year.

That includes an incident on Sunday where officers responding to a call about intimate partner violence executed a high-risk takedown. Johnson said officers arrested three people and seized two handguns, along with 150 rounds of ammunition.

Most guns coming from U.S.

Johnson showed a picture displaying dozens of the 363 crime guns taken off the streets by Toronto police so far this year, including assault rifles.

"Between 85 and 90 per cent of these are coming from south of the border, primarily Ohio, Florida, Texas and Michigan," he said.

He added that the force is actively working with other law enforcement agencies in Canada and the United States to try stem the flow of guns.

Tow truck violence a growing problem

Tow truck-related violence and shootings involving younger people are also making up an increasing share of Toronto's gun violence, police said.

"The intelligence we are gathering is revealing some concerning trends," Staff Supt. Joe Matthews said.

Since Jan. 1, the city has seen 24 tow truck-related shootings or discharges, representing 12 per cent of the gun incidents city-wide so far this year.

"Over the past six months Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area have seen increased criminal activity surrounding a small segment of tow truck industry," Matthews said. "This includes shootings and firearms discharges, arsons and mischiefs targeting tow truck companies, their vehicles and their drivers."

To combat the problem, he said, TPS is launching a new Tow Truck Task Force to lead a "proactive preventative response."

The Task Force will liaise with and share intelligence with other services across the GTA, Matthews said.

Police said that while members of the public do not so far appear to be targeted as part of the town truck turf wars which have been unfolding, there is always the potential that innocent bystanders will be hurt in the violence.

More young people getting involved in gun crime

The update comes as police investigate the latest fatal shooting in the city at a housing complex in North York. The shooting left a 23-year-old man dead.

Other recent shooting incidents in the city have involved suspects as young as 14 years old.

Johnson acknowledged that gun crime involving younger people is another concerning trend.

"It's troubling, you know. What drives a 14, 15, 16-year old kid to pick up a firearm and then use it?" Johnson said. "And I can tell you we're working with our partners in law enforcement, also more importantly private entities as well as city agencies and youth workers who tell us that there are an increasing number of youths who are engaging in criminal behavior."

He said Toronto is "still a relatively safe city" but added that one shooting is too many and it's important for police to identify trends and ask what's changing and why.

"We're finding young people more and more involved in this and I think, you know, to what I alluded before, it's a gang turf warfare and you know, they're recruiting and engaging kids."