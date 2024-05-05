A man has been charged for allegedly setting a North York synagogue on fire last week.

Toronto police said they were called to a building in the area of Stadacona Drive and Wilson Avenue, west of Bathurst Street, for a fire on Thursday morning.

They allege a man who is a member of the synagogue used his key to gain entry and started a fire inside. He then fled the area.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) previously told CP24 that one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. TFS noted that the synagogue was substantially damaged, but crews were able to remove several religious artifacts.

On Friday, police arrested 67-year-old Avrom Bobrowsky. He has been charged with arson – disregard for human life.

Police did not say the motive behind the incident. They ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.