Conservative party says it had evidence to disqualify Patrick Brown
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown arrives at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at annual convention, in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., on Saturday, July 16 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 22, 2022 6:24PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 22, 2022 6:25PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A Conservative committee on Patrick Brown's disqualification from the Tory leadership race concludes the party had the evidence it needed to recommend he be removed from contention.
Its decision contains new allegations Brown used money orders to purchase memberships and allow non-compliant membership sales through a portal.
More coming.