

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Andrew Scheer and Justin Trudeau’s parties are locked in a statistical tie, with each side holding about a third of likely or decided Canadian voters, a new poll suggests.

The Nanos survey for CTV News and The Globe and Mail found that if an election were held today, 35 per cent of likely and decided voters would back the Liberals, 33 per cent would support the Conservatives and 16 per cent would select the NDP.

Ten per cent of voters support the Green Party, four per cent support the Bloc Quebecois and two per cent support Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

The split between Liberals and Conservatives falls within this poll’s 2.8 per cent margin of error.

The poll also found that less than 15 per cent of respondents are undecided.

Pollster Nik Nanos said the poll was conducted by reaching 400 randomly selected eligible Canadian voters each night from Sept. 11 to 13, with a total sample size of 1,200 respondents.

The poll is considered accurate plus or minus 2.8 per cent, 19 times out of 20.