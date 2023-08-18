A contracting company has promised to fully review the circumstances around the death of a construction worker after he fell to his death at the Ashbridges Bay wastewater treatment plant on Thursday.

Police said at the time that the man was pronounced deceased at the scene, which was ruled an industrial accident.

In a statement, Mike DePonio, president of Jay Dee Contractors of Canada, said the Jay Dee team is “deeply saddened” by the incident, which DePonio says occurred on the site of the Coxwell Bypass Tunnel construction project.

“We intend to fully understand the circumstances that led to this incident and will provide all necessary support to ensure a thorough and transparent review,” he continued. Jay Dee Contractors will be providing grief counselling and support to employees affected by the incident.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones,” the statement concludes.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified about this incident.