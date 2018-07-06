

Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





In a highly unusual move, a Toronto police officer has issued a rebuke of Mayor John Tory, blaming him for the recent gun violence, in a letter obtained by CTV News Toronto.

The letter was written by veteran police officer Mark Hayward and has been circulating within the police force.

“I feel you are a direct contributor to this violence with your stance and support on the cancellation of the TAVIS program,” it states.

“You flip flopped on carding and supported its demise. You forced budget and staffing cuts on the Toronto police. It is obvious Chief Saunders is a puppet on strings and you are pulling them.”

The TAVIS program, known as Toronto Anti-Violence Intervention Strategy, was introduced in 2006, to help reduce violent crime in the city. It put additional officers in high-risk neighborhoods.

Critics said the program increased tension between police and members of the community.

In his letter, Hayward also called on the mayor "step aside and allow the Chief of police free reign, free of political interference to do the job he has trained for over the last 35 years.”

The Toronto Police Service issued a terse response to the letter on Friday afternoon.

“We don’t respond to abusive comments,” said TPS spokesperson Mark Pugash.

On Friday evening, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders issued a statement regarding the letter saying the force has “full support of Mayor John Tory.”

“A full professional standards investigation has been launched,” Saunders said. “Right now, there are conflicting points between what has been reported in the media and what our investigation has uncovered. We will get answers and, if misconduct is determined, the officer will be disciplined.”

Saunders added that success in the modernization of the Toronto Police Service is “dependent on the entire strategy, not any one factor.”

“Our focus will continue to be on enforcement while we work cooperatively with City Hall and all levels of government on the role they can play addressing issues that contribute to violence and developing appropriate responses to those who chose a criminal lifestyle,” he said.

“We will not be distracted by those who are trying to hinder our modernization efforts.”

Mike McCormack, president of Toronto’s Police Association, told CTV News Toronto he has never seen a situation like this one. At the same time, he can understand the officer’s frustration.

“We’ve lost almost 450 officers in the last 18 months and we’ve seen 50 people hired,” he said. “This whole notion of saying we’ve got hires coming, we’re going to do this, that’s not going to have an impact until early, mid 2019.”

The mayor’s office did not comment directly on the letter.

“Mayor Tory is focused on working with Chief Mark Saunders, Toronto Police, City staff and all Toronto residents along with our partners in the Ontario and federal governments to address gang violence,” Tory’s Director of Communications Don Peat said.

There have been 52 homicides in Toronto this year compared to the 27 homicides at this point last year. This includes the 10 people who died in the deadly van attack in North York.

Gun deaths accounted for 23 of the 52 homicides.