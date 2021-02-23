Items, including food and water bottles, were reportedly thrown from a Financial District condo building on Monday night, the second such incident in the downtown core over the past two days, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to a condo on Temperance Street, in the area of Richmond and Bay streets, at around 8:40 p.m. for reports that someone was throwing items from a building in the area.

Police say it appears food and water bottles were tossed from a very high floor and a car windshield was damaged.

No injuries were reported and police say they have not been able to locate the unit in the 60-floor building where the items were thrown.

The incident comes just one day after bottles were hurled from the balcony of a unit on the 35th floor of a condo building in the area of York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the bottles were thrown by people attending a party at a short-term rental unit in the building.

Four people were arrested and charged with a number of offences, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Seven people were also charged with failing to comply with the emergency orders under the Reopening Ontario Act.