Lauren Coughlin won the 2024 CPKC Women’s Open on Sunday, claiming her first LPGA Tour title.

The American golfer birdied two of her final four holes at Earl Grey Golf Club for a final round of 1-under 71 to finish the four-day tournament at 13 under.

Playing in her 103rd career LPGA tournament since her rookie season in 2018, Coughlin tapped in a short par putt on the par 4, 18th hole to record her first victory.

A day after firing a tournament and course record score of 11-under 61, Japan’s Mao Saigo had a round of 69 on Sunday to finish alone in second place at 11 under.

Haeran Ryu, who played in the final group with Coughlin, had a disappointing round of 3-over 75 to finish in a tie at 10 under with Jenny Shin. Both Ryu and Shin are from South Korea.

A pair of sub-par rounds on Saturday and Sunday helped move Brooke Henderson up the leaderboard at the Canadian national women’s golf championship. Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., followed up the 69 she shot on Saturday with a final round of 4-under 68 to finish in a four-way tie for eighth place at 6 under.

