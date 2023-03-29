Brad Bradford has officially said he will run for mayor of Toronto.

A member of his campaign team confirmed to CP24 on Wednesday morning that the Toronto councillor intends to toss his hat in the ring once nominations open next month.

Bradford’s team said he is “promising less talk and more action.”

The decision to run for Toronto’s top job is not surprising. In late February, the 36-year-old Toronto councillor announced that he launched an exploratory committee with more than a dozen advisors, including Conservative Political Strategist Kory Teneycke, Navigator executive Jamie Watt, former councillor and TTC Chair Karen Stintz, and Liberal strategist Bob Lopinski as he considered a run for mayor.

“There's a lot of belief that Toronto needs strong, decisive leadership right now,” Bradford told CP24 in an interview at that time.

“It's an opportunity for generational change and a new chapter in Toronto and somebody who has the energy and the enthusiasm to tackle the big issues.”

First elected to Toronto City Council in 2018, Bradford is currently serving his second term and is the chair of the city’s planning and housing committee.

City Council, which is set to meet today for the first time since former mayor John Tory resigned in late January, is expected to officially declare the mayor's office vacant and pass a bylaw requiring a byelection.

The city clerk previously announced the byelection would take place on June 26 pending city council approval. Nominations for the mayoral race are expected to open on April 3.

With files from CP24's Joshua Freeman and The Canadian Press.