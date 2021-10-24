Downtown city councillor Joe Cressy says he does not plan to run in the 2022 municipal election and his future endeavours will not involve elected office.

Cressy, who represents the ward of Spadina-Fort York, confirmed the news in a tweet on Sunday.

“I love Toronto. I believe that municipal government can be a powerful force for good. For equity and inclusion. For everyone," he wrote.

"There are many ways to contribute to our community though. For me, the future (whatever it may hold) is outside elected office.”

Cressy, who was first elected to Toronto city council in 2014, currently serves as the chair of the Toronto Board of Health.

In a tweet, Ward 11 Coun. Mike Layton said Cressy “made possible many things some thought to be impossible.”

“Joe has been a force at city hall- uniting council in efforts to protect our city’s most vulnerable. Homeless crisis, opioid crisis, road safety crisis- Joe has been out front,” he wrote.

Coun. Gord Perks, who represents Parkdale-High Park, said Sunday that he is “very sad” Cressy won’t be running for mayor.

“Joe has been an inspiration to work with. We were lucky to have him,” Perks said in a tweet. “I wish him all success and happiness in his next journey.”