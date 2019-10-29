

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto City Council has formally approved a deal that will see the province take ownership of key transit expansion plans for the city, including a desperately-needed relief line.

Council approved the deal by a vote of 22-3 Tuesday. The vote follows months of negotiations between city staff and provincial officials and authorizes city staff to enter into formal agreements and partnerships with the province in order to get the projects built.

The deal will see the city retain ownership over the existing subway system, while the province takes on responsibility for funding and building the Scarborough subway extension and the Ontario Line – Premier Doug Ford’s revised version of the downtown relief line.

The province will also compensate the city for money already spent on planning for the projects.

Council’s nod to the deal ends a year of uncertainty over who would handle transit expansion in the city and what it would look like. Council’s previous transit plans were thrown into question after Premier Doug Ford last year said that the province would explore uploading the TTC’s subway network and look to take over planned subway expansion projects.

The surprise announcement touched off months of negotiations between provincial and city officials. Earlier this year the province announced that it would no longer seek to upload the subway system. At the same time the province announced that it would take ownership over the new lines.

“This is a deal that is good for our city and one that is consistent with the direction given by City Council a year ago when we were faced with a very challenging situation,” Mayor John Tory said in a release following the vote.

More to come…