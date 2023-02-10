An interim injunction preventing Metrolinx from chopping down a group of mature tress from the grounds of Osgoode Hall will expire at midnight and will not be extended, a judge has ruled.

The trees, which sit on the nearly 200-year-old grounds of Osgoode Hall at Queen Street West and University Avenue, have been slated for removal by Metrolinx in order to make way for a planned stop on the new Ontario Line.

The trees sit on the grounds adjacent to Nathan Phillips Square and offer a rare bit of foliage in the downtown core.

The Law Society of Ontario (LSO) had been fighting their removal and won an interim injunction on Sunday from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice that prevented Metrolinx from chopping down the trees after the work started on Saturday.

However the injunction was set to expire at midnight unless the order was extended.

Lawyers for the law society were seeking an extension of the injunction in order to give Toronto City Council time to consider an Ontario Heritage Act application. However, a judge ruled on Friday afternoon that the injunction will expire at midnight and not be extended. Written reasons for the decision have not yet been released and are expected in the coming days.

Metrolinx has previously said that it held many meetings with stakeholder groups before the decision to cut down the trees and that the space is needed in order to accommodate the new line.