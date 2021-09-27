A Courtice elementary school has been shut down today following an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board confirms that at least 11 cases have been tied to Monsignor Leo Clearly Catholic Elementary School.

“Due to the ongoing level of COVID-19 activity within the school and the number of staff and students who have been dismissed, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board has made the decision in collaboration with DRHD (the Durham Region Health Department) to close the school to in-person learning effective immediately,” the board said in a letter sent to parents.

“This decision will prevent further spread of COVID-19 within the school setting.”

The school will be closed for at least two weeks and the board confirmed and all students will transition to remote learning during that time.

“DRHD is in the process of directly informing those identified as close contacts, who are required to self-isolate for 10 days from their last exposure to COVID-19,” the statement continued.

“Anyone else who attended the school between September 19 to September 24, 2021 are still considered at risk for exposure and should self-monitor for COVID-19 signs and symptoms for 10 days from their last day of attendance at the school.”

The school board is “strongly recommending” that all staff and students get tested for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there were 1,372 known active COVID-19 cases in schools in the province, affecting 750 of Ontario’s 4,844 publicly-funded schools.