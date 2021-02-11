COVID-19 case counts will likely begin increasing again in late February as the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant takes hold in the community with intensive care admissions following about two weeks later, new modelling suggests.

The Ford government has announced that it will gradually lift the stay-at-home order across Ontario in the coming weeks and allow businesses in many parts of the province to reopen amid case counts that have now been on the decline for weeks.

But new projections prepared by the province’s science table warn that cases could rise “dramatically” if public health restrictions are lifted.

The modelling suggests that with no restrictions in place Ontario could see nearly 2,000 cases a day by the end of March in a more optimistic scenario and nearly 6,000 cases a day in another gloomier scenario. The worst case scenario, meanwhile, warns of nearly 18,000 cases a day by the end of March.

The modelling says that in order to account for the B.1.1.7 variant, which is believed to be at least 30 per cent more contagious than other strains, the province needs to get its reproductive number down to 0.7.

The problem is that the province’s reproductive number has hovered between 0.8 and 0.9 in recent weeks and has only approached 0.7 once, even with parts of the economy largely shut down.

The modelling says that with a reproductive number of 0.9 the variant would “trigger exponential growth” once it becomes the dominant strain.

The modelling also warns that ICU admissions will begin to rise again as early as the second week of March and could surpass 650 by the end of the month in the worst case scenario.

