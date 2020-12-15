A Scarborough elementary school has been shut down and the school will remain closed for the duration of the holiday break due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

In a tweet, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said Toronto Public Health recommended that all staff and students be “dismissed” at Clairlea Public School, located near St. Clair and Victoria Park avenues.

According to data published on the TDSB’s website, there are currently six cases of COVID-19 among students at the school.

The school board said the school will be closed starting tomorrow and will not reopen until Jan. 4, 2021.

The TDSB noted that public health officials are continuing to investigate the COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

On Monday, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said there were 13 schools in the city that have been closed due to outbreaks of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Despite calls to extend the winter break for students across the province to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, Ontario’s education minister previously indicated that he does not believe that step is necessary.