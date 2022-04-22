

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Unvaccinated children aged five to 11 travelling with a fully vaccinated adult will no longer need a COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of Monday.

Pre-entry tests will still be needed for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 who are eligible to travel to Canada.

Children under five years of age don't currently require a COVID-19 test.

Government officials announced several other small changes to ease restrictions for international travellers that will take effect on the same day.

Fully vaccinated travellers, and any kids under 12 accompanying them, will no longer need to provide their quarantine plans when they enter the country.

And when vaccinated people arrive in Canada, they won't need to wear a mask for 14 days, keep a list of contacts or report COVID-19 symptoms.

The government will also do away with the need for travellers to quarantine if someone in their group develops COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive.

.