The vaccination of most residents and staff at Ontario’s long-term care homes likely resulted in more than 600 lives being saved and 2,000 infections being prevented over a two-month period, according to new research by the group of science experts advising the Ford government.

Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Table has released a new report which details just how effective the frenzied effort to vaccinate tens of thousands of long-term care residents and staff was.

The report says that within eight weeks of vaccinations beginning on Dec, 14, the number of COVID-19 infections among residents of long-term care homes was reduced by 89 per cent while infections among workers dropped by 79 per cent.

It also adds that by reducing cases so significantly, the province was likely able to prevent an estimated 615 deaths and 249 hospitalizations among residents, as well as one death and eight hospitalizations among workers.

“These data highlight the importance of accelerating vaccine rollout to priority populations who are at disproportionately high risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, COVID-19 hospitalization and death,” the report states.

A total of 3,858 Ontario long-term care residents have died after contracting COVID-19, accounting for 55 per cent of all fatalities despite only making up 0.5 per cent of the province’s population.

The research says that since vaccinations began in long-term care homes the risk of death faced by residents has been reduced by about 96 per cent.

The research, however, does note that other public health interventions like the provincewide lockdown “acted synergistically with COVID-19 vaccination to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections.”

“This emphasizes that public health measures will need to be maintained alongside vaccination, until vaccine-based immunity has been afforded to the entire population,” the report states.