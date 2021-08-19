COVID-19 vaccines to be mandatory for all City of Toronto workers by Oct. 30
COVID-19 vaccine recipients are photographed at the Downsview Arena vaccination site, in Toronto, Friday, April 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Published Thursday, August 19, 2021 10:21AM EDT
COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for all City of Toronto employees by the end of October.
Mayor John Tory announced Thursday morning that all city staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against the disease.
All city employees will have to show proof of being fully vaccinated by Oct. 30.
More to come.