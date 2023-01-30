A coyote was spotted roaming around a downtown Toronto neighbourhood on Monday morning.

The coyote was seen running along Queens Quay near the CN Tower, in the city’s Harbourfront community at 9 a.m.

In videos captured by CTV News’ Adrian Ghobrial, the coyote is seen meandering nearby pedestrians on the sidewalk and bike lanes before dashing across the street moments ahead of a truck and streetcar driving past.

The City advises anyone who sees a coyote in a park or open area to call 311.

Residents who encounter a coyote are urged against running away when they come face-to-face with one. Instead, when a coyote comes too close, the City says to maintain eye contact, and try making yourself big and loud by waving your arms and shouting at it to go away.

Here’s another video of a coyote this morning walking along Toronto’s harbourfront at 9am to the shock and surprise of many. @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/IbFEIYwKIC — Adrian Ghobrial (@AdrianGhobrial) January 30, 2023

Pet owners should also pick up their pets and carry them in their arms, or keep them on their leashes, if they encounter a coyote.

Feeding coyotes is also prohibited, as feeding them can lead to public safety issues.

CTV News Toronto reached out to the city of Toronto for comment but has not received a response.